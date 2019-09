New day, same story.



From CMANews on Twitter: Sovereign credit carnage: 5Y Poland +20% at 152bps, Portugal +13% at 440. Greece at 945bps – most expensive sovereign CDS in the world.

And of course the euro is zooming towards $1.30 >

