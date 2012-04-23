Credit Cards With Major Travel Perks

Heading toward May, when many of us will set business aside and take some much-needed vacation time, there are some lucrative credit card offers to help you get the most out of your air miles. Those miles add up, and can quickly result in a comped hotel stay or free flight.



The Delta Airlines’ Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card is the perfect offer for those who fly Delta regularly. There’s a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, and cardholders earn “30,000 bonus miles toward Award Travel when you spend $500 on the Card in the first three months from account opening.” Additionally, this airline credit card offers Priority Boarding and 20% in-flight savings on Delta Airlines flights, and the card allows you to check your first bag free “for up to 9 people on your reservation – on every Delta flight.” Apply online, compare with other American Express card deals, or review details of this offer here.

For those who prefer flying with American Airlines, the Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature Card has a tempting offer at the moment. You’ll earn “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of cardmembership,” plus your first eligible checked bag is free, and you always get Priority Boarding and 25% in-flight savings on eligible purchases. Apply online for this deal here; second page.

Finally, for those travellers who don’t want to commit to any one airline’s card — but still want to accrue air miles — check out the excellent Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card which currently offers a 10,000 mile bonus.

This travel rewards credit card offers 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, and the current promotion in Outlaw‘s offers portal lets you “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” You can redeem your miles for airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals and more. The VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, this promo offers you 0% Intro APR on purchases until March 2013. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

I recently tested out a version of the Venture card, and was particularly impressed by how easy it was to redeem my earned miles for a flight on the airline of my choosing (which was JetBlue, in that instance).

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

