These are the best credit cards with the longest 0% APR period

Getty Images If you’re paying for a big vacation, you might want a credit card that lets you carry a balance without interest.

Whether you’re still paying off some holiday shopping bills or looking to take a big trip this summer, a low interest rate on your credit card is something almost everyone wants. If you can find a card with no interest at all, that’s even better.

Believe it or not, there are credit cards out there that don’t require any interest payments for more than a year. In fact, many offer a 21-month 0% intro APR period that will take you into 2017 without your having to pay a dime in interest.

NextAdvisor.com is a consumer information site that reviews credit cards from all major issuers; its mission is to help consumers save money. According to the company, these are the best cards to consider if you’re currently paying credit-card interest or will be in the near future:

If you’ve recently made a big purchase that will take some time to pay off, consider this card. The 21-month 0% intro APR on both balance transfers and purchases means that Citi Simplicity is interest-free until 2017.

Other things to know:

No late fees or penalty rates.

No annual fee.

The 21-month 0% APR allows you to make new purchases or transfer existing balances.

There is a 3% balance transfer fee, but it could be worth it, depending upon the amount you transfer and what you’re currently paying in interest fees.

The Citi Diamond Preferred card also offers a 0% APR for 21 months on balance transfers and purchases, and it adds some extra perks, including Concierge Service and access to presale tickets via Citi Private Pass. You can check out the Balance Transfer Calculator to see if this card is the right choice for your situation.

Other things to know:

The 21-month 0% APR allows you to transfer any outstanding balances you have onto this card and pay them off interest free over the course of the next 21 months.

You can earn Citi Easy Deal points with each card purchase (a $US10 purchase = 1 point) that you can redeem for discounts on online merchandise, gift cards, travel, and entertainment.

The card has a 3% balance transfer fee, but it could be worth it depending upon how much you’re transferring.

Chase Slate is a good choice for those who are concerned about paying a balance-transfer fee.

Other things to know:

No balance-transfer fee or annual fee.

A 15-month 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases.

You’ll receive your Experian FICO score every month for free, which will help you keep close tabs on your credit history.

The Blue Cash Preferred from American Express features a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, as well as the ability to earn cash back. It does have a $US75 annual fee — so if that makes you hesitate, take a look at its sister card, the Blue Cash Everyday from American Express. It has no annual fee, cash-back rewards, and a 15-month 0% APR period.

Other things to know:

You’ll get 6% cash back at US supermarkets (on up to $US6,000 in purchases annually), 3% at US gas stations and select US department stores like JCPenney, Sears, Kohl’s, and Macy’s, and 1% on everything else.

You’ll earn a $US150 bonus after spending $US1,000 in the first three months.

The card has a 3% balance transfer fee, but depending on your personal situation it could still be a good choice.

The Discover It Card — Balance Transfer offers an 18-month 0% intro APR period on balance transfers and purchases, a low ongoing APR after the intro period is over, and no annual fee.

Other things to know:

You’ll earn 5% cash back in categories that rotate quarterly (on up to $US1,500 in purchases) and 1% back on all other purchases.

You’ll receive your TransUnion FICO Score for free each month, helping you to keep an eye on your TransUnion credit history.

The card has a 3% balance transfer fee, but might still be a good decision depending on your situation.

