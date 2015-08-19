The best credit cards for travellers

Choosing a credit card can be overwhelming.

To help you navigate the process, we consulted personal finance and credit card comparison site NerdWallet, which compiled a list of the the best credit cards out there for anyone — here, the site has singled out six great options for jet-setters.

In addition to no foreign transaction fees, which is particularly beneficial for the world travellers, these cards offer great rewards that will help you save on flights, hotels, rental cars, and more.

If you’re on the road often, consider one of these:

Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card Chase Annual fee: First year is free, then $US95 per year. Purchase APR: 15.99% (APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate). Why we like it: Earn two rewards points per $US1 spent on travel and restaurants, and one point per $US1 spent anywhere else. You can transfer your points to a participating frequent flier programs at a 1:1 rate (1,000 rewards points would mean 1,000 partner miles/points). You can also earn 40,000 bonus points after you spend $US4,000 on purchases in your first three months. Apply here. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card CreditCards.com Annual fee: First year is free, then $US59 per year. Purchase APR: Variable rate from 12.99% to 22.99%. Why we like it: You'll have a lower annual fee with this card, plus flexible rewards: two 'No Hassle Miles' for every dollar you spend, which can be used towards travel tickets and hotel rooms. You can also use your miles to book through discount sites like Kayak, and you won't be limited to certain airlines -- you can fly through any carrier. The sign-up bonus is appealing, too: 40,000 miles (equivalent to $US400 in travel) if you spend $US3,000 in the first three months. Apply here. BankAmericard Travel Rewards Credit Card Bank of America Annual fee: None. Purchase APR: Variable rate from 14.99% to 22.99%. Why we like it: In addition to no annual fee, this card provides solid rewards: 1.5 points for every dollar spent. You can use your points towards travel-related expenses -- hotels, flights, and rental cars -- or request statement credit with them. Of course, if you're a big spender and don't mind an annual fee, there are other options out there with better rewards. Additionally, the sign up bonus will give you 10,000 points if you spend $US500 in the first 90 days Apply here. Starwood Preferred Guest from American Express Credit Card American Express Annual fee: First year is free, then $US95 per year. Purchase APR: Variable rate from 15.24% to 19.24%. Why we like it: You can earn five Starpoints for every dollar you spend at a Starwood Preferred Guest hotel, and one Starpoint for every other dollar spent elsewhere. You can then use Starpoints to redeem free nights at over 1,100 hotels and resorts and free flights on over 150 airlines. You will also receive a sign-up bonus of 30,000 Starpoints after you make $US3,000 in purchases within the first three months. Apply here. Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite MasterCard CreditCards.com Annual fee: First year is free, then $US89 per year. Purchase APR: Variable rate from 15.99% to 19.99%. Why we like it: Earn two miles on every $US1 that you spend, with no limit to how many miles you can earn. You can then redeem your miles for travel purchases, and you'll have the flexibility of booking with any airline, hotel, or cruise line. Additionally, the sign-up bonus will earn you 40,000 miles when you spend $US3,000 or more on purchases in your first 90 days as an account holder. Apply here. Discover it Miles Credit Card Discover Annual fee: None. Purchase APR: Variable rate from 10.99% to 22.99%. Why we like it: You'll earn 1.5 unlimited miles on all purchases -- and for your first year, Discover will double your miles earned, meaning you'll be earning three miles for every one dollar you spend. You can redeem your miles as statement credit or use them towards travel expenses (100 miles = $US1). An added bonus: Discover will credit you up to $US30 for in-flight WiFi usage. Apply here.

