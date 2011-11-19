BANKERS BEWARE: Credit Card Scamming Ring Targeted High Limit Cards

Bankers, think again before you flash those Amex black cards.



A recent investigation has unveiled a credit card scamming ring at various upscale steakhouses in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the New York Post reports. The target? Credit cards with high spending limits.

Waiters and waitresses allegedly used small scanners to copy credit card data to create duplicate cards. They would then test the copied credits cards, and use them to make high price purchases at designer boutiques, and then sell the items—such as shoes and handbags—for money. The fraudulent ring apparently made up to $1 million before they were caught by authorities.

The waiters and waitresses that were part of the scam worked at fancy and upscale establishments like Smith & Wollensky, The Capital Grille, Wolfgang Steak and JoJo in New York City. (Smith & Wollensky, as many know, loves catering to bankers—they once let them pay in stocks.) They were also at Morton’s in Stamford, Connecticut and The Bicycle Club in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Moral of the story: Be a little more discreet the next time you’re out for your weekend wine dinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.