Credit Card Promotions That Are Worth Applying For

Here are some of my favourite new credit card promotions at the moment, updated for the week of February 21st, 2011.



1. Chase Freedom 0% Intro APR Visa — I like this card promotion for several reasons. You earn $100.00 in bonus cash back after spending only $500 on the card within the first three months of being a cardmember. That’s real money, which can be used toward a statement credit or deposited into a linked Chase checking account. 0% introductory APR for twelve full months is also appealing, as is the six month 0% intro APR for purchases (although I wish it was longer). No annual fee when you apply using the link we published.

2. Chase Sapphire $100 Bonus — Love this credit card promotion for so many reasons. $100.00 (10,000 Bonus Points) are deposited into your Chase UltimateRewards account after spending only $500, plus there’s no annual fee when you apply using our link. I like the high-end 24/7 customer support offered via phone and the unexpected VIP treatment when you need it most: when I lost my Sapphire card, for example, I called them late at night. They answered immediately, canceled my old account number, and offered to overnight a new credit card to my apartment for no extra charge. Completely free. The next morning, as promised, I had my new card on my doorstep.

3. American Express Blue Cash — Another rock solid credit card; I always have my AmEx Blue in my wallet as an emergency back-up. Cool card design, plus it has American Express’ legendary purchase protection, which protects eligible items from theft and accidental damage for up to 90 days from the date of purchase… Pretty awesome. Coverage is capped at $1,000 per occurrence, and $50,000 per year.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on American Express, Visa, or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

