Most Popular Credit Card Promotions And Deals Of The Week

Here’s an updated snapshot of the most popular credit card promotions and deals on Outlaw over the past 72 hours, as ranked by a composite of pageview traffic and new sign-up data.



1. Chase Freedom $100 Cash Back VISA — It’s not hard to see why this credit card promotion has risen to the top this week; no annual fee, up to 5% cash back, plus a $100 Bonus Cash Back offer when you apply using the link published here. For a no-frills cash back rewards card, Freedom remains one of the best options out there.

2. Southwest Airlines Credit Card — The all-new Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Plus credit card has risen to the #2 position on Outlaw, probably due to the marketing push Southwest has given this awesome card deal.

After signing up through the link published here, you’ll earn 20,000 Bonus Points after your very first purchase on the new card. There are no blackout dates and your earned points never expire; use them toward a free flight on Southwest whenever you want.

3. United Airlines Mileage Plus Signature VISA — 25,000 Bonus Miles, plus $50 statement credit, after your first purchase. Annual fee waived for the first year, and you can earn another 5,000 miles by adding an authorised user to your account. 25K miles is more than enough for a free domestic roundtrip flight in most cases.

This one remains in the top three due to its heavy promotion on Outlaw; it’s honestly one of my favourite airline credit card deals this year, and I use my Mileage Plus account all the time, so I haven’t been shy about recommending this one. Published application link is located here.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

