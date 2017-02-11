I'm a 34-year-old who has never had a credit card -- and it's the worst financial decision I've made in my life

I’m 34-years-old and I’ve never had a credit card. The main reason I’ve made this decision is because I’ve seen people go into serious debt because of credit cards, and that’s always turned me off and made me want nothing to do with the product.

However, because your credit score can be negatively impacted by having no credit history, I’ve decided to change my tune. I talked to financial expert Jean Chatzky, host of the “HerMoney” podcast and senior editor of TheBalance.com.

Chatzky explains how even having a history of zero credit card debt can hurt you when it comes to getting your credit score evaluated when seeking a loan from a bank for a big purchase like a home or a car.

