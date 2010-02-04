How To Accept Credit Card Payments On Your iPhone





An earlier version of this post originally appeared on OPEN Forum.

Thanks to recent developments in mobile software and hardware, you can now accept credit card payments via a swipe on your mobile phone. As this technology spreads, it could mean big changes for small businesses, travelling merchants, part-time vendors, or boutique owners.

Within the last several weeks, at least three services have popped up, designed to turn a smartphone — primarily, Apple’s iPhone, but eventually others — into a tiny point-of-sale system for processing credit card transactions. Each includes a way to swipe a credit card, input that data into your phone, and run a transaction.

We’ve also found a few apps that already exist commercially, which eliminate the swipe and enable transactions with just a credit card number, expiration date, and touch-screen signature.

The idea is that small retail merchants or even individuals will be able to accept secure credit card payments for goods and services where either cash or more complex payment-processing infrastructure was necessary before. Imagine being able to accept credit cards at a flea market, or as a roaming service provider — hair stylist, for instance. Or imagine being able to replace your bulky point-of-sale setup with an iPhone or iPod touch. (Heck, Apple is doing this in its retail stores using a similar configuration.)

So who are these companies? What are these products?

