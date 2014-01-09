The Battle For The Credit Card Payments Market -- Mobile Is Only Part Of The Story

Credit cards have become such a familiar tool, we hardly think about how they work. But that is changing fast, as new entrants in the digital payments space reimagine the software and hardware that powers payments, and the services they can offer merchants and consumers.

As we brace for the changes, it’s useful to examine how the entire chain of interactions in each credit card transaction works and identify which players in this scheme are likely to see the biggest disruption from new payments startups.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we outline the six essential links in the credit credit payment chain, explain what each of these players do, and how much value they add, and

explain why two parts of this chain — the hardware providers and merchant service providers (MSPs) — are particularly vulnerable to disruption.

Here are some of our key findings:

In full, the report:

