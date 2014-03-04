These Are The Main Players In The Credit Card Payments Industry -- And Who's Most Vulnerable To Disruption

John Heggestuen
Payments Value Chain GraphicBII

The credit card industry is much bigger than just the credit card companies and the banks. There’s an entire ecosystem of payment processors, service providers, and would-be disruptors from Silicon Valley fighting over the space.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at who’s jockeying for the fee bonanza generated by the the huge volume of credit card payments — total volume is about $US4 trillion this year in the U.S. alone, according to our estimates. But not every entity is well-positioned to grow its slice of this market, or defend itself from competition.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of our key findings:

In full, the report:

Payment Card Transaction BreakdownBII

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.