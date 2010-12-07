New Document Shows How The Feds Track Your Credit Cards In Real Time Without So Much As A Warrant

Photo: pixle via Flickr

Security researcher Christopher Soghoian (via Wired) has uncovered a document through a Freedom Of Information Act request that shows how the Feds can track your credit card in real time.The system is called “hotwatch” and it’s basically a mechanism for law enforcement officials to track credit card purchases through a centralized system without a warrant. They just have to request the information, and voila.



The wisdom of this system can be debated (safety vs. privacy etc.). Mainly it serves as a reminder: They’re watching.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.