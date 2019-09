Here’s some amazing video from our cousins at Business Insider Australia.

A man at a BP station would have been plowed over by a truck had it not been for a brief credit card glitch that delayed him from backing up, after the truck rammed into a store. Just watch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.