Credit Card Deals For SMART Consumers

The credit card marketing machine is back on the move, its many tentacles stretching out and placing tempting targeted offers in your mailbox seemingly each week.



Be careful, though, as not all of these offers are worth applying for — it’s not a great deal if there’s a large annual fee and no bonus points or air miles. It’s not a great deal if there’s no 0% introductory APR “honeymoon” period.

Only upgrade if the new card deal is, well, significantly better than whatever you have in your wallet already. Here are some of the offers Outlaw believes are worthy of your consideration:

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus VISA Signature — 20,000 bonus points after your very first purchase, which is enough for a free roundtrip flight in most cases. Plus, points under the new program can be used toward international travel (not just domestic), and your earned points never expire.

Continental Airlines OnePass Plus MasterCard — Love this credit card deal! You get 25,000 bonus points and $50 back after your very first purchase, plus the annual fee is fully waived for the first year. Also, you’ll receive 2 annual comped passes to the posh Continental Presidents Club lounges with locations worldwide.

CHASE Freedom Visa — A no-frills cash back rewards credit card with no annual fee, plus a $100 bonus after spending only $500 within the first three months. 0% intro APR for up to 12 months on balance transfers.

American Express Blue Cash — All of the purchase protections and travel benefits associated with AmEx, rolled into an attractively designed cash back rewards card deal with no annual fee. One major drawback, though, is that you cannot redeem your cash back until your annual anniversary date — in other words, cash back you earn today on a new card would not be redeemed until about a year from now. That’s a long time to wait!

Capital One VentureOne Rewards — 0% intro APR until March 2012, and no annual fee. This is one of Outlaw’s favourite Capital One credit card deals, since you earn 1.25 air miles for every $1 spent on the card.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, MasterCard, American Express, Capital One, Continental, Southwest or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

