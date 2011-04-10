Credit Card Deals Are Getting Better

April has been an incredible month for credit card deals so far.



As the nation’s largest banks have scaled back or ended their debit card reward programs, more customers are flocking to credit cards with the right mix of rewards or cash back. And they’re getting amazing sign-up offers.

Take, for example, the Chase Freedom $150 Bonus offer we wrote about yesterday. Until then, Freedom had been offering a $100 bonus for new cardholders. This is a definite improvement, and the card still offers 0% intro APR and the same cash back rewards structure as before.

Similarly, this month has seen the introduction of the no annual fee Chase Sapphire card with 15,000 bonus points after spending $500 within the first three months. (Application link here.) Previously, the offer was for 10,000 points.

For those of you who are attracted to credit card deals with extra-long 0% intro APR periods, Citi Cards has begun targeted offers and advertisements for a card that has 0% introductory APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. That’s nearly two years of no interest — pretty awesome deal. If you’re already a Citi cardholder, call customer service during normal business hours and ask if you’re eligible for this promotion.

Another good Citi offer is their ThankYou Preferred card, which we wrote about on here recently as well (they had transitioned my old Diamond Preferred Rewards card to a ThankYou MasterCard). That one has a promotion where you can earn $150 in gift cards after signing up.

Finally, there’s the British Airways card deal, which pretty much blew our minds: up to 100,000 BA bonus miles. That’s enough for 2 roundtrip trans-atlantic reward flights. As in, to Europe and back, twice. Also, we like this one because it has no foreign transaction fees — with a lot of credit cards, when you use them overseas you have to pay an additional 3% (or more) foreign transaction fee, which is tedious and unnecessary, in our view.

Find any other lucrative credit card deals we should write about next week? Let me know in the comments section or shoot me an email.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has financial relationships with numerous card issuers and banks, including but not limited to Chase, Barclays Bank and ING.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.