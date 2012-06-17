Credit Card Bonuses For The Summer

Summer travel plans ahead? Or just looking for a better everyday card to put in your wallet?



Here’s an Outlaw updated round-up of the best credit card bonuses from major issuers; this information is updated and accurate as of June 16, 2012.

Cash back bonuses:

Capital One Cash Rewards — $100 bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months; 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers until June 2013.

Chase Freedom — $100 cash back bonus when you spend $500 in the first 3 months; 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers.

BankAmericard Cash Rewards — $100 bonus after you make $500 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening; 0% Intro APR for first 12 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers.

Air miles bonuses:

Capital One Venture Rewards — 10,000 Bonus Miles, equal to $100 in air travel, when you spend $1,000 within first 3 months. Can be used on any airline. Earns 2 miles per $1 spent.

United MileagePlus Explorer Card — 25,000 bonus miles after first use and 5,000 additional bonus miles after the first card use & adding an authorised user within two months from opening date of your account. Plus, earn 10,000 bonus miles if you spend $25,000 or more on your MileagePlus Explorer card each calendar year. Can be used on United Airlines and Star Alliance partner airlines. Earns double miles on eligible United purchases.

Gold Delta SkyMiles Card — Earn 30,000 bonus miles toward Award Travel on Delta when you spend $500 on the card in the first three months from account opening.

Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage Visa Signature — Earn 30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of card membership.

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Credit Card — Earn 25,000 bonus points after your first purchase; 3,000 bonus points every year on your account’s anniversary date.

Hotel point bonuses:

Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature — Earn 40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1,000 within 4 months of account opening.

Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card — Earn 10,000 bonus Starpoints after your first purchase; earn an additional 15,000 bonus Starpoints when you spend $5,000 in the first 6 months on your card.

Find a deal we should mention that’s not featured here? Tweet it to me and I’ll put it in next month’s card bonus round-up!

