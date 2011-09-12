Credit Card Bonuses And Sign-Up Offers For This Month

Photo: Flickr Andres Rueda

Here’s an updated round-up of this month’s favourite credit card bonuses and sign-up offers, all of which can be applied for online via Outlaw’s deals portal.Credit card bonuses such as a one-time cash back credit or air miles bonus are becoming more popular as a way for the bank to catch your attention and win over new cardholders’ business.



All of the offers highlighted below provide a bonus after either making your first purchase on the card, or after hitting a certain spending threshold within a set period of time.

Card: Discover Open Road Card

Credit Card Bonus: This one currently offers a free $150 Restaurant.com gift certificate after your first purchase on the new card.

There’s no annual fee, and the card offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months. Additionally, Discover states that you’ll have 24/7 access to a U.S.-based Account Manager within 60 seconds should you need help with your account or have a customer service question. Nice added feature. Compare with other offers and apply online here.

Card: Citi Gold AAdvantage Card

Credit Card Bonus: 30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $750 in purchases within the first 4 months of cardmembership — which is more than enough for a round-trip domestic travel award flight. Additionally, the regular $50 annual fee is waived for the first 12 months. Compare with other offers and apply online here.

Card: Citi ThankYou Premier Rewards Card

Credit Card Bonus: 30,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after $1,500 in purchases within 3 months of account opening. Redeemable for $300 in gift cards; or worth even more if you redeem for airfare. Since cardholders receive “33% more value for your points when you redeem for airfare through the ThankYou Travel centre,” those 30K bonus points can be redeemed for $399 in airfare. This offer is eligible on any airline, with no blackout dates. Additionally, the $125 annual fee is waived for the first year. Compare with other offers and apply online here.

Card: Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card

Credit Card Bonus: 40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1,000 within 4 months of account opening. Also, there’s no annual fee. Compare with other offers and apply online here.

