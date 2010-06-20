How The Credit-Anstalt Crisis Could Happen All Over Again In Europe

Over the next few weeks, details of the stress tests on European banks will be leaking out, providing observers with an understanding as to the strength of their balance sheets. And while full details will not be made available, with sovereign debt risk the most notable exception, this might give markets a view of where the next Credit-Anstalt could arise.



In 1931, in the early days of what would become the Great Depression, Credit-Anstalt, an Austrian bank, failed leaving in its wake a series of needy counterparties. Investors fled the Austrian banking system, causing a currency crisis in the country, and Europe sat on its hands while the problem spread.

It has been argued that the failure of Credit-Anstalt, and the resulting difficulties in Central European banking, led to the spread of worry and woe throughout the global financial system that brought banks down in the U.S. and in Europe.

And while no single event can be blamed for the rise of totalitarianism and fascism, certainly the collapse of the German and Austrian economies, linked heavily to their banking systems, can be partially blamed.

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of The Telegraph mentioned this event in connection to current worries over the state of European banks this week. And the connection is real. Banks in Europe have not been honest about the state of their balance sheets since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. There are concerns that one of Europe’s 25 largest banks could be overexposed to lending in one of the eurozone’s fringe states, like Spain or Greece, or to Eastern Europe, in a country like Hungary.

Reticence on the part of the ECB and EU leadership, as well as domestic governments, to release the stress test information suggests that there is a bank with serious problems (if not more than one bank).

If a bank in the EU is troubled that does not mean we are destined to repeat the mistakes of 1931. Much has changed since (including currency and the gold standard) that could make things much different than the Credit-Anstalt event.

But what hasn’t changed, and what is most worrying, is the inability for European leadership to work together to sort out their very serious problems. That was evidenced this week by German government officials leaking rumours of a Spanish bailout to the press.

If one of these 25 banks, with massive deposits and operations throughout Europe, is found to have a serious problem and Europe cannot work together to solve it then it may yet be Credit-Anstalt all over again.

