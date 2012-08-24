The Most Distressed Cities In America

Overall, U.S. households have emerged from financial distress for the first time since 2008, according to a new report from CredAbility.This improvement in financial conditions in the second quarter was driven by housing as housing costs dropped, and delayed payments on mortgages hit a three-year low.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of cities that are still in distress.

CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth.

Overall, American households households scored a 71.3 per cent.  A score below 70 per cent indicates a state of financial distress.

We pulled the the cities the still remain in the distressed category.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in metro areas with a population of over 2 million.

Cincinnati-Middletown, Ohio

Total: 69.93%

Employment: 60.69%

Housing: 76.84%

Credit: 82.90%

Net worth: 61.31%

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon

Total: 69.87%

Employment: 51.87%

Housing: 71.63%

Credit: 88.87%

Net worth: 61.21%

Baltimore-Towson, Maryland

Total: 69.83%

Employment: 60.13%

Housing: 63.86%

Credit: 86.75%

Net worth: 63.25%

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Total: 69.16%

Employment: 55.46%

Housing: 66.49%

Credit: 86.31%

Net worth: 62.10%

St. Louis, Missouri

Total: 69.01%

Employment: 58.59%

Housing: 69.63%

Credit: 86.07%

Net worth: 62.36%

Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, Arizona

Total: 68.93%

Employment: 58.76%

Housing: 65.33%

Credit: 85.58%

Net worth: 61.11%

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania

Total: 68.43%

Employment: 52.76%

Housing: 61.94%

Credit: 90.08%

Net worth: 61.85%

Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio

Total: 68.00%

Employment: 61.57%

Housing: 66.21%

Credit: 83.08%

Net worth: 60.89%

San Diego-Carlsbad-San Marcos, California

Total: 67.10%

Employment: 48.48%

Housing: 64.71%

Credit: 82.06%

Net worth: 64.55%

Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, Illinois

Total: 67.10%

Employment: 48.79%

Housing: 62.32%

Credit: 86.87%

Net worth: 63.61%

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia

Total: 66.40%

Employment: 50.59%

Housing: 61.38%

Credit: 83.19%

Net worth: 62.66%

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, California

Total: 66.36%

Employment: 42.46%

Housing: 63.13%

Credit: 82.83%

Net worth: 66.60%

Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville, California

Total: 64.66%

Employment: 40.98%

Housing: 65.24%

Credit: 82.52%

Net worth: 63.56%

Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Michigan

Total: 63.69%

Employment: 43.29%

Housing: 60.75%

Credit: 84.99%

Net worth: 62.93%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Total: 63.09%

Employment: 48.48%

Housing: 47.68%

Credit: 81.60%

Net worth: 64.98%

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

Total: 62.10%

Employment: 36.66%

Housing: 50.14%

Credit: 82.89%

Net worth: 66.72%

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Total: 60.15%

Employment: 35.99%

Housing: 51.75%

Credit: 79.84%

Net worth: 63.22%

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

Total: 60.13%

Employment: 48.47%

Housing: 43.53%

Credit: 82.56%

Net worth: 61.03%

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Total: 59.47%

Employment: 50.39%

Housing: 37.52%

Credit: 80.54%

Net worth: 62.59%

