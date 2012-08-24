The Most Distressed Cities In America

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Overall, U.S. households have emerged from financial distress for the first time since 2008, according to a new report from CredAbility.This improvement in financial conditions in the second quarter was driven by housing as housing costs dropped, and delayed payments on mortgages hit a three-year low.
Nevertheless, there are plenty of cities that are still in distress.
CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth.
Overall, American households households scored a 71.3 per cent. A score below 70 per cent indicates a state of financial distress.
We pulled the the cities the still remain in the distressed category.
Note: The report measures financial distress in households in metro areas with a population of over 2 million.
Total: 69.93%
Employment: 60.69%
Housing: 76.84%
Credit: 82.90%
Net worth: 61.31%
A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.
Total: 69.87%
Employment: 51.87%
Housing: 71.63%
Credit: 88.87%
Net worth: 61.21%
Total: 69.83%
Employment: 60.13%
Housing: 63.86%
Credit: 86.75%
Net worth: 63.25%
Total: 69.16%
Employment: 55.46%
Housing: 66.49%
Credit: 86.31%
Net worth: 62.10%
Total: 69.01%
Employment: 58.59%
Housing: 69.63%
Credit: 86.07%
Net worth: 62.36%
Total: 68.93%
Employment: 58.76%
Housing: 65.33%
Credit: 85.58%
Net worth: 61.11%
Total: 68.43%
Employment: 52.76%
Housing: 61.94%
Credit: 90.08%
Net worth: 61.85%
Total: 68.00%
Employment: 61.57%
Housing: 66.21%
Credit: 83.08%
Net worth: 60.89%
Total: 67.10%
Employment: 48.48%
Housing: 64.71%
Credit: 82.06%
Net worth: 64.55%
Total: 67.10%
Employment: 48.79%
Housing: 62.32%
Credit: 86.87%
Net worth: 63.61%
Total: 66.40%
Employment: 50.59%
Housing: 61.38%
Credit: 83.19%
Net worth: 62.66%
Total: 66.36%
Employment: 42.46%
Housing: 63.13%
Credit: 82.83%
Net worth: 66.60%
Total: 64.66%
Employment: 40.98%
Housing: 65.24%
Credit: 82.52%
Net worth: 63.56%
Total: 63.69%
Employment: 43.29%
Housing: 60.75%
Credit: 84.99%
Net worth: 62.93%
Total: 63.09%
Employment: 48.48%
Housing: 47.68%
Credit: 81.60%
Net worth: 64.98%
Total: 62.10%
Employment: 36.66%
Housing: 50.14%
Credit: 82.89%
Net worth: 66.72%
Total: 60.15%
Employment: 35.99%
Housing: 51.75%
Credit: 79.84%
Net worth: 63.22%
Total: 60.13%
Employment: 48.47%
Housing: 43.53%
Credit: 82.56%
Net worth: 61.03%
Total: 59.47%
Employment: 50.39%
Housing: 37.52%
Credit: 80.54%
Net worth: 62.59%
