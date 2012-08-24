The Most Distressed Cities In America

Nicky Lily-Warren a single, unemployed mother cries as she faces an operation and possible eviction

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Overall, U.S. households have emerged from financial distress for the first time since 2008, according to a new report from CredAbility.This improvement in financial conditions in the second quarter was driven by housing as housing costs dropped, and delayed payments on mortgages hit a three-year low.



Nevertheless, there are plenty of cities that are still in distress.

CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth.

Overall, American households households scored a 71.3 per cent. A score below 70 per cent indicates a state of financial distress.

We pulled the the cities the still remain in the distressed category.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in metro areas with a population of over 2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.