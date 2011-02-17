Creators Behind the Viral Great Gatsby Game Reveal How They Came Up With The Idea

Photo: greatgatsbygame.com

The Great Gatsby as a possible 3D movie and now as a Nintendo game?Well, old chap, that’s right!



The Great Gatsby game launched on Monday, and in just three days, it has racked up 55,000 Facebook likes and 3,100 tweets, and counting. Seriously. It’s getting 1,000 more fans by the hour.

So last night, after jumping for coins and shooting butlers at the Gatsby mansion, BI chatted with the co-creators behind the online phenom.

It’s Charlie Hoey’s first game, and an accidental one at that.

“I was messing around on Photoshop. I loved The Great Gatsby,” says Hoey, 28, a software developer at the Barbarian Group. After some tinkering with his new project, he realised, “Holy crap! It’s actually turning into a fun game.”

He ran the idea by his close friend, Pete Smith, also 28, and an editor at Nerve.com. And among all their shared ideas that never made it to light, this one did. Nine months later and with a lot of fanfare.

“I had no idea it would appeal to such a wide audience,” says Smith, who did the artwork and sound. “Between the lit nerds and the game nerds, I thought I was the one per cent of one per cent. But you’re not alone. It’s gratifying.”

You can also indulge your inner nerd and play the Great Gatsby Game here.

