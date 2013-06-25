West Wing Creator Aaron Sorkin Is Writing A Broadway Musical

Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is writing his debut Broadway musical – six months after dropping out of his first attempt.



In January, the West Wing creator withdrew as the librettist for Houdini, which was due to open next year with Hugh Jackman playing the famous magician.

Sorkin cited other writing commitments – a second season of HBO’s The Newsroom and a Steve Jobs biopic – that would leave him unable to finish the musical on time.

However, now he’s revealed that he still covets a stab at Broadway. Asked whether he’d ever write dance sequences into a film, Sorkin volunteered the information.

“I’m going to be doing a Broadway musical, and there will be plenty of extended dance sequences,” he told Vanity Fair.

He was, however, too coy to reveal further details. “I’m going to tell you,” he continued, “just when we’re allowed to announce it. You’ll be the first to know. I can’t tell you anything else about it, though.”

It leaves open the possibility that Sorkin will return to Houdini, which was never officially abandoned. At the time of his departure, producers Scott Sanders and David Rockwell issued a statement that declared Sorkin “an asset to any project” before adding: “What Hugh and the creative team continue to create is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been a part of.”

The musical, which has a score by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, charts the rivalry between the magician and a trio of women known as Spiritualists, who claim to be able to communicate with the dead.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

