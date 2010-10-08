Creator Of The Sims To Launch Choose-Your-Own-Adventure TV Show

Will Wright, the video game creator behind The Sims, is launching a game show for Al Gore’s cable channel/web TV startup, Current TV.



It’s called Bar Karma. (We’re not sure about that name…)

Supposedly, viewers will be able to to create and control the show’s storylines and plot developments. The show will launch in the first quarter of 2011.

We really liked SimAnt and SimTower, so we’re curious to see how this goes.

In a statement, Current explained how the game will work:

STEP 1 – JOINING – Viewers will log on to “Current TV’s Creation Studios” at

www.current.com/barkarma through their computers and mobile devices and join the online community.



STEP 2 – CREATING – Viewers will submit potential story ideas on an ongoing basis. Each week the show producers will provide the viewing community with a rough outline for the upcoming episode. Viewers will then have the ability to create various storyboards of unlimited plot possibilities.



STEP 3 – VOTING – Viewers will browse, comment and merge various ideas for the episode. Final proposals will then be reviewed and voted on.



STEP 4 – PRODUCING – After the final storyboard is selected by the community, Hecht and Worldwide Biggies will adapt, shoot, produce and edit the winning storyline into a 30 minute television episode.

