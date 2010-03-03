Creator Of Cantor Fitzgerald's Movie Futures Platform Says Market Will Explode In "Ungodly" Manner Within 18 Months

Cantor Fitzgerald recently announced that it’s finally turning its play-money Hollywood Stock Exchange (HSX) platform into a serious, real-money market for those inthe movie industry to hedge their bets. This comes nine years after having purchased HSX, a long wait to be sure.



The co-creator of HSX is Max Keiser, who is today known for his blog and TV, in which he entertainingly lights a match in the dark world of financial scandals.

Anyway, last night he predicted — without mentioning his role in it at all — that Cantor’s platform will be the next market to explode (in an “ungodly” manner) sometime in the next 18 months. It’s right around the 4:00 Min mark.



