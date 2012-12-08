This Guy's Resume Says 'I'm Ready To Rock' And Hiring Managers Are Lining Up

There are lots of rules out there about the job hunt, but when it comes to standing out, you need to have a strategy. This could be networking, tailoring your resume to specific positions, following up after the interview or creating a resume that’s so unique that employers will remember you.



When Jeff Mears found out he had to move to Portland without a job secured, he knew he needed to take the initiative.

So he created a resume with the header: “I’m a designer and coder moving to Portland and I’m ready to rock.”

“There’s so many creatives here and I know I needed to stand out,” Mears told us. “It doesn’t just demonstrate my skills, it demonstrates that I’ll go the extra mile.”

The computer designer has been working internally for the past few years and he knew he didn’t have many examples of his work to show hiring managers. So Mears decided to display his skills in his resume. He Googled “Best Resume Ever,” then started brainstorming his own creative resume.

This is what he came up with:

Photo: Jeff Mears

Mears sent out his resume two days ago and he already has job interviews lined up.

“The feedback has been great,” he said. “It’s opening doors and inspiring confidence in me.”

Jordan McDonnell was another job-seeker who decided to not follow the norm when it came to his own resume.

The former financial analyst wanted to become a designer, so he showed off his skills in a Slideshare presentation titled “This is NOT my resume” to tell his story, which includes where he was born, why he traveled to Nepal to teach English and what he wants in a social media marketing job.

“Most CVs and cover letters out there are so drab and dull, and that’s not the kind of job I’m looking for,” he told us. “I want something exciting and fun, so why not make my resume reflect this ambition?”

Since we posted McDonnell’s resume, he’s landed a job at Twitter in Dublin.

NOW SEE: How To Write The Perfect Resume >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.