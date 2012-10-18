11 Creative Breakthroughs That People Had In Their Sleep

You know what visions I get in my dreams?
Visions of falling off of buildings (and doing the full body spasm thing when I hit the ground). These 11 people, on the other hand, had dreams that changed the world.
Let’s hope that my visions take a turn toward genius sometime soon. Until then, I’ll just take inspiration from these guys.
Does an emotionless cyborg killing machine that looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger seem like a nightmare to you? It was a nightmare for James Cameron.
He was fighting a 102-degree fever when a vision of a robot dragging itself along the floor with a knife came to him in his sleep. Apparently Cameron brainstorms best in a dream state: it's how he thought of Avatar as well.
The shape and structure of DNA eluded scientists until 1953, when Dr. James Watson had a dream that made him consider the double helix. According to Dr. Watson's alma mater, Indiana University, the dream was of two intertwined serpents with heads at opposite ends, though other accounts say the dream was of a double-sided staircase.
