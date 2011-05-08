PHOTOS: How To Install Hidden Doors And Secret Passages In Your House

Secret doors and revolving bookcases are the stuff of Harry Potter books and spy movies, not real life.



Or so we thought until we came across these awesome photos of projects completed by Creative Home Engineering, a company that specialises in high-end secret passages.

The Arizona-based company creates structurally engineered, fully automated, and security rated passages, and installs nationally. and basic projects start at around $6,500.

Prices range from around $6,000 for a basic bookcase to upwards of $50,000 for major projects like a wall of bookshelves containing a secret door, according to company president Steven Humble.

And rotating fireplaces, multi-floor passageways, and extreme high security secret passages with ballistic protection and vault-style interiors generally cost between $20,000 and $40,000.

Humble says that as far as he knows, the company is the only one of its kind.

