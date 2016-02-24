This company will build a secret passageway in your house

Steve Humble dreamed of filling his giant house with secret passageways, but when he looked for a company to build them, he couldn’t find one. So he started a company himself. Now, Creative Home Engineering installs hidden doors, secret rooms, and trapdoors in homes.

