iPod Competitor Creative Technology Falls Futher Behind

Creative Technology, the Singapore-based company that’s a distant third behind Apple (AAPL) in the MP3 player market, full further behind last quarter.

The company, which delisted from the Nasdaq earlier this year, posted Q1 sales of $185 million. That’s down 24% y/y, while Apple saw iPod revenues increase 4%, and unit sales increase 17% in its last quarter. About the best you can for Creative is that it still has a larger market share (something in the single digits, according to NPD data) than Microsoft’s Zune. Release

