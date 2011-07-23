Psychologists Explain Why Most Creative Executives Are Arrogant Jerks

When told to write a letter E on their forehead, more powerful people wrote it from their perspective.

Honesty and humility have no place in the creative world.A recent study performed at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, tested more than 1,300 college students on the personality traits influencing creativity.



Researchers found that humility had a negative relationship with creativity. While creative people tend to be curious, broad-minded and open to new experiences, they are also less modest and more arrogant, UNC professor Paul Silvia told MSNBC.

For creative executives, problems with arrogance are compounded.

A related study at the Kellogg School of Management found that powerful people have difficulty seeing from any perspective but their own. The study asked subjects to draw the letter E on their foreheads. Researchers found that the more power someone possessed, the more likely the person was to draw the letter from their perspective.

Power causes individuals to assign too much weight to their own viewpoint, Galinsky concluded. Therefore arrogant creatives, or arrogant personalities in general, will have trouble adjusting or considering another person’s perspective.

Even if a lack of honesty and humility can help creative executives move past critics and detractors, arrogance is perceived negatively by most companies.

“Confidence gets hired; arrogance is shown the door,” says Carmino Gallo, a communication skills coach.

