Creative Discovery Company Behance Raises $6.5 Million From Jeff Bezos, Union Square Ventures And Others

Behance, a site that lets creative people post and share their work, has raised $6.5 million from Union Square Ventures and angel investors.Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Path’s Dave Morin, Yves Behar, Chris Dixon, Dave Tisch, Dave McClure, Alexis Ohanian, and Garrett Camp also contributed to the round.

Behance was founded in 2006 by Scott Belsky. The company has been bootstrapped until now.



Behance says it raised money because it’s time to scale.

“The creative world needs better attribution for creative work to yield more opportunity,” Belsky writes. “We need to combat spec contests, middlemen, and commoditized marketplaces with better ways to find top talent. We need to boost efficiency in showcasing creative work and collaborating across disciplines. …Lot’s to make happen!”

The creative company has been growing quickly. It shares these milestones:

Users’ projects have received over 1 billion views, and over 75 million views in just the past 30 days

Behance now showcases more than 2 million creative projects – after passing our first 1 million project milestone just eight months ago

We’ve received thousands of testimonials from creatives being discovered (and getting jobs!) on Behance.

Visitors have appreciated projects over 22 million times, and Behance’s curation team reviews ~30,000 projects every week for consideration to be featured on Behance and our 15+ Curated Gallery Sites.

Users have created over 10,000 personal websites using ProSite, leveraging Behance’s massive reach alongside their personal brand

