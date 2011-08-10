The 18 Coolest Business Cards We've Ever Seen

Photo: Flickr

Whether your business card is plain black on white or tri-dimensional, one thing holds true: business cards say a lot about who you are.Like resumes, it gives an employer or a prospective customer a first impression about you. We talked to several of the owners and designers of the most creative cards out there, all of which told us their cards made a lasting impression. For designer Stefan Sagmeister, his card was the jumpstart his agency needed, providing him many of his first projects.



Roland Murillo told us a sturdy business card is “the equivalent to a firm handshake,” so instead of going for thick cardboard, he made his business card out of wood.

But creative business cards aren’t just for creative businesses. Joe Duffy has designed cards for non-profits and tourism offices. No matter how creative card is, “you have to prioritise,” he told us. You need to include the important contact information that makes any business card an important networking tool.

We’re pulled together 18 of the most creative business cards from collector Kariann Burleson’s dailypoetics collection on Flickr, with her permission.

