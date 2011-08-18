24 Of The Coolest Billboard Ads We've Ever Seen

Photo: Outsiders Unite
Billboards are one of the oldest methods of advertising — in fact, the earliest one traces back to ancient Egypt some 3,000 years ago.In modern times, Wall Drug was first to launch a national billboard campaign in 1931; and cigarette companies took huge advantage of the medium in the 1970s, reports the Houston Chronicle.
As the advertising landscape has changed, agencies have revolutionised the billboard: today you’ll see 3D images, optical illusions, and interactive 14 x 48 ft. ads around the world.
Now check out 24 of the coolest billboard images we’ve ever seen.
