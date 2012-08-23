Creative Behind Apple's Famous 'Get A Mac' Campaign Switches Shops—And More In Today's Ad Brief!

72andSunny nabbed Scott Trattner, a now-former TBWA executive creative director famous for creating some of Apple’s famous ads over the last decade. Trattner is the mind behind the “Get A Mac” campaign starring Justin Long and John Hodgman.



New Yorkers can book hugs with these five beautiful models Friday through a promotion for online shopping site, Shoptiques.

On again off again advertising exec, Alex Bogusky, co-produced a film that made it into the DC Short Film Festival; it’s called Good Karma $1.

Check out Google AdSense’s new look here.

Mobile Marketer wonders if iAd could be taken more seriously.

Ari Bluman is GroupM’s new North American chief digital investment officer. Bluman takes on the newly created position after serving as president of WPP 24/7 Media’s Real Media Group.

In spite of About.com’s $270 million bid to buy Answers.com, Reuters reports that IAC is trying to nab the site as well. IAC is reportedly offering more than $300 million.

Montreal-based ad agency, Sid Lee, has expanded to a New York office. The new shop currently has 15 staffers and has already signed four clients. There’s also talk of opening a West Coast office as well.

