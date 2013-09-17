HBO's 'Behind The Candelabra' Dominated The Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards honored the key technical disciplines and behind-the-scenes crafts essential to television production.
With eight Emmy awards, Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra”
— the HBO movie about the relationship between Liberace (Michael Douglas) and Scott Thorson (Matt Damon) — was the biggest winner of the night.
Other highlights included: The first award of the night went to Netflix’s “House of Cards” for casting, Bob Newhart winning his first Emmy in his 50-year-long TV career,
Lily Tomlin winning her first Emmy in 32 years for her narration on the HBO movie “An Apology to Elephants,” Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn winning the reality-host award for “Project Runway,” and “Undercover Boss” being named Outstanding Reality Program for the second year in a row.
The awards were handed out at the Nokia Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, and will be aired on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21, the day before the Primetime Emmys.
The nominees and winners (via The Wrap):
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Betty White, Betty White’s Off Their Rockers
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With The Stars
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway * WINNER
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Anthony Bourdain, The Taste
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Nathan Lane, The Good Wife
Michael J. Fox The Good Wife
Rupert Friend, Homeland
Robert Morse, Mad Men
Harry Hamlin, Mad Men
Dan Bucatinsky, Scandal * WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Margo Martindale, The Americans
Diana Rigg, Game Of Thrones
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife * WINNER
Linda Cardellini, Mad Men
Jane Fonda, The Newsroom
Joan Cusack, Shameless
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory * WINNER
Nathan Lane, Modern Family
Bobby Cannavale, Nurse Jackie
Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live
Justin Timberlake, Saturday Night Live
Will Forte, 30 Rock
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Molly Shannon, Enlightened
Dot-Marie Jones, Glee
Melissa Leo, Louie * WINNER
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Elaine Stritch, 30 Rock
Outstanding Variety Special
The Kennedy Center Honours * WINNER
Louis C.K.: Oh My God
Mel Brooks Strikes Back! With Mel Brooks And Alan Yentob
Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)
12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Louis C.K.: Oh My God * WINNER
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism Programs Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Thursday (Part One)
66th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Louis J. Horvitz, The Kennedy Center Honours * WINNER
Bucky Gunts and Hamish Hamilton, London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Louis C.K., Ceremony Louis C.K.: Oh My God
Don Mischer, The Oscars
Michael Dempsey, 12-12-12: The Concert For Sandy Relief
Outstanding Special Class Programs
The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
The Oscars
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)
66th Annual Tony Awards * WINNER
Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Between Two Ferns
Burning Love
Childrens Hospital * WINNER
The Daily Show Correspondents Explain
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé
30 Rock: The Webisodes
Outstanding Special Class — Short-Format Nonfiction Programs
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jay Leno’s Garage
The Office: The Farewells
Remembering 9/11 * WINNER
30 Rock: The Final Season
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Outstanding Interactive Program
Bravo’s Top Chef Interactive Experience
Game Of Thrones Season Three Enhanced Digital Experience
The Homeland SHO Sync Experience
Killing Lincoln
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together For Autism * WINNER
The Team Coco Sync Multi-Screen Experience
The Walking Dead Story Sync
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media — Original Interactive Program (Juried award)
The Lizzie Bennett Diaries * WINNER
Outstanding Children’s Program
Good Luck Charlie
iCarly
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee — Forgotten But Not Gone: Kids, HIV & AIDS * WINNER
The Weight Of The Nation For Kids: Quiz Ed!
A YoungArts Masterclass
Outstanding Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Deadliest Catch
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
MythBusters
Shark Tank
Undercover Boss * WINNER
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
All the President’s Men Revisited
Crossfire Hurricane
Death and the Civil War (American Experience)
Ethel
Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden * WINNER
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Abolitionists (American Experience)
American Masters * WINNER
The Men Who Built America
Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman
Vice
Outstanding Informational Series Or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown * WINNER
Brain Games
Inside The Actors Studio * WINNER
Oprah’s Master Class
Stand Up To Cancer
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking (Juried award)
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God * WINNER
Outstanding Writing For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Anthony Bourdain
The Dust Bowl, Dayton Duncan
Ethel, Mark Bailey
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God , Alex Gibney * WINNER
The Men Who Built America • A New War Begins, Stephen David, Patrick Reams, David C. White, Keith Palmer and Randy Counsman
Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming
American Masters: Mel Brooks: Make A Noise, Robert Trachtenberg * WINNER
Ethel, Rory Kennedy
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God, Alex Gibney
Survivor: Live Finale And Reunion (Caramoan: Fans Vs. Favourites), Glenn Weiss
Survivor: Live Finale And Reunion (Philippines), Michael Simon
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers : O.T.: The Outside Toilet
Kung Fu Panda: Legends Of Awesomeness: Enter The Dragon
Regular Show: The Christmas Special
The Simpsons: Treehouse Of Horror XXIII
South Park: Raising The Bar * WINNER
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Adventure Time: Simon & Marcy
Clarence
Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe * WINNER
Regular Show: A Bunch Of Full Grown Geese
Robot Chicken: Robot Chicken’s ATM Christmas Special
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (juried award)
Adventure Time: Puhoy, Andy Ristaino * WINNER
Disney Mickey Mouse Croissant de Triomphe, Jenny Gase-Baker * WINNER
Dickey Mickey Mouse Crossant de Triiomphe, Joseph Holt * WINNER
Disney TRON: Uprising, Alberto Mieglo * WINNER
Dragons: Riders of Berk, Andy Bialk * WINNER
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror, Paul Wee * WINNER
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Lily Tomlin, An Apology To Elephants * WINNER
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Alex Borstein, Family Guy: Lois Comes Out Of Her Shell
Bob Bergen, The Looney Tunes Show: We’re In Big Truffle
Sam Elliott, Robot Chicken: Hurtled From A Helicopter Into A Speeding Train
Seth Green, Robot Chicken DC Comics Special
Outstanding Art Direction For A Multi-Camera Series
The Big Bang Theory
How I Met Your Mother
MasterChef * WINNER
Two And A Half Men
2 Broke Girls
Outstanding Art Direction For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire * WINNER
The Borgias
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
True Blood
Outstanding Art Direction For A Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum: I Am Anne Frank (Part 2)
American Horror Story: Asylum: Welcome To Briarcliff
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
Phil Spector
SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden
Outstanding Art Direction For Variety Or Nonfiction Programming
Dancing With The Stars
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony * WINNER
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live * WINNER
The Voice
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Girls
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie
30 Rock * WINNER
Veep
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
The Good Wife
Homeland
House Of Cards * WINNER
Outstanding Casting For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
The Hour
Political Animals
Top Of The Lake
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
The Exes
How I Met Your Mother * WINNER
Mike & Molly
Two And A Half Men
2 Broke Girls
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Homeland
House Of Cards * WINNER
Mad Men
Outstanding Cinematography For A Miniseries Or Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra
The Girl
Parade’s End
Top of the Lake * WINNER
Outstanding Cinematography For Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown * WINNER
Ethel
Manhunt: The Inside Story Of The Hunt For Bin Laden
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God
The Men Who Built America
Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch * WINNER
Project Runway
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Commercial
The Chase • Grey Poupon
Inspired • Canon * WINNER
Jess Time • Google Chrome
Jogger • Nike
Outstanding Costumes For A Series
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias * WINNER
Downton Abbey
Game Of Thrones
Once Upon A Time
Outstanding Costumes For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
The Girl
Killing Lincoln
Parade’s End
Phil Spector
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards
The Men Who Built America
Portlandia * WINNER
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad: Dead Freight
Breaking Bad: Gliding Over All * WINNER
Game Of Thrones: The Rains Of Castamere
House Of Cards: Chapter 1
Mad Men: The Collaborators
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Arrested Development: Flight Of The Phoenix
Louie: Daddy’s Girlfriend (Part 2)
Modern Family: Party Crasher
The Office: Finale * WINNER
30 Rock: Hogcock! / Last Lunch
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory: The Love Spell Potential
The Colbert Report: Episode 9082
Conan: Occupy Conan
Hot In Cleveland: Magic Diet Candy
How I Met Your Mother: P.S. I Love You * WINNER
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum: Nor’easter
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
Killing Lincoln
Phil Spector
Top Of The Lake: Part 5
Outstanding Picture Editing For Short-Form Segments And Variety Specials
The Colbert Report: CGI University (Episode 9083)
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart: Australia & Gun Control’s Aftermath (Part 3) (Episode 18092) * WINNER
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
Louis C.K.: Oh My God
Saturday Night Live: Lincoln (Host: Louis C.K.)
Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming
American Masters: Mel Brooks: Make A Noise
Crossfire Hurricane
Ethel
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God * WINNER
Richard Pryor: Omit The Logic
Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race: Be Safe And Don’t Hit A Cow
Deadliest Catch: Mutiny On The Bering Sea * WINNER
Project Runway: A Times Square Anniversary Party
Project Runway: Europe, Here We Come
Survivor: Zipping Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Boardwalk Empire: Resolution *WINNER
The Borgias: The Wolf And The Lamb
Downton Abbey: Episode 4
Game Of Thrones: Second Sons
Mad Men: The Doorway
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
The Big Bang Theory • The Bakersfield Expedition
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 1608
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jennifer Lawrence * WINNER
The Voice • The Live Shows (Part 1) (Season 3)
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
Liz & Dick
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Ring Of Fire
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
American Idol: Finale
Dancing With The Stars: Episode 1605
Saturday Night Live: Host: Martin Short
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 9 Finale
The Voice: Live Final Performances (Season 3) * WINNER
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Andrea Bocelli: Love In Portofino (Great Performances)
London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
The Oscars
2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé * WINNER
Outstanding Main Title Design
American Horror Story: Asylum
Da Vinci’s Demons * WINNER
Elementary
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn
The Newsroom
Vikings
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias
Game Of Thrones * WINNER
Glee
Mad Men
Once Upon A Time
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars
How I Met Your Mother
Key & Peele
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live • Host: Justin Timberlake * WINNER
Outstanding Makeup For A Miniseries Or A Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
Liz & Dick
Phil Spector
Ring Of Fire
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
Game Of Thrones
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jennifer Lawrence
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Arrested Development
The Borgias
Downton Abbey * WINNER
House Of Cards
Last Resort
Mr Selfridge (Masterpiece)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The Girl
Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God
Parade’s End
Restless
Ring Of Fire
World Without End * WINNER
Outstanding Music Direction
Christmas In Washington
The Kennedy Center Honours
The Oscars
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel (Live From Lincoln Center)
66th Annual Tony Awards * WINNER
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Nashville: I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive / Song Title: Nothing In This World Will Ever Break My Heart Again
The Neighbours: Sing Like A Larry Bird / Song Title: More Or Less The Kind Of Thing You May Or May Not Possibly See On Broadway
Smash: The Parents / Song Title: Hang The Moon
Smash: The Bells And Whistles / Song Title: I Hear Your Voice In A Dream •
30 Rock: Hogock! / Last Lunch / Song Title: Rural Juror
66th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: If I Had Time * WINNER
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
The Americans
Copper
Da Vinci’s Demons * WINNER
Elementary
Hemlock
House Of Cards
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Boardwalk Empire * WINNER
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Nikita
Vikings
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
American Horror Story: Asylum * WINNER
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
The Bible: Beginnings
SEAL Team Six: The Raid On Osama Bin Laden
World Without End: Medieval Life And Death
Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race
Crossfire Hurricane
The Dust Bowl: The Great Plow Up
History Of The Eagles
The Men Who Built America: Bloody Battles * WINNER
Survivor: Create A Little Chaos
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Boardwalk Empire * * WINNER
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Homeland
Mad Men
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Miniseries Or A Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
Behind The Candelabra * WINNER
The Bible: Beginnings
Phil Spector
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie * WINNER
The Office
Parks And Recreation
30 Rock
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
American Idol
The Colbert Report: Episode 8137B
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart: Episode 17153
The 55th Annual Grammy Awards * WINNER
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Crossfire Hurricane
Deadliest Catch
History Of The Eagles * WINNER
Survivor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome
Defiance
Falling Skies
Game Of Thrones * WINNER
Hemlock Grove
Last Resort
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Banshee * WINNER
Boardwalk Empire
The Borgias
Da Vinci’s Demons
Revolution
Vikings
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Modern Family
Supah Ninjas * WINNER
Workaholics
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie
Blue Bloods
NCIS
Revolution * WINNER
Southland
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory * WINNER
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
Dancing With The Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Saturday Night Live: Host: Martin Short
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
The Kennedy Center Honours
The Oscars
2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Starring Beyoncé
66th Annual Tony Awards * WINNER
