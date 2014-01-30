The 16 Most Creative Resumes We've Seen

In a still-sluggish job market, for many people job hunting can be a frustrating series of nos and non-responses.
To combat that, many job seekers with coding and design experience go to extreme creative lengths to stand out and demonstrate their skills in a tangible way.
From designing a personal Amazon page complete with reviews to making a candy bar wrapper to showcase job skills, here are some of the most creative resumes we’ve ever seen.
Abudho is a Kenyan art director and photographer who is well-known for his photography, but has also picked up quite a bit of attention for his resume.
He was inspired one day when he was making a routine purchase. 'Believe it or not, I got the idea while buying a pack of coffee,' he says. 'Java Coffee, one of Kenya's best, to be exact.'
He designed a resume that potential employers could cut out and fold into a box, complete with creative 'nutrition' facts. The result was immediate. He got three good job offers from top agencies in Kenya. He's currently a creative partner at Scanad in Nairobi.
An Amazon online marketing manager, Fortunini created a resume that actually looks like a Google Analytics page.
Fortunini tells us that since his work involves online marketing and advertising campaigns, Google Analytics is a basic tool that those in his industry work with. He wanted to create a resume illustrating his understanding in online marketing, graphic design abilities, and HTML skills.
'My intent with this project is showing both sides of my professionality in digital: a good technological understanding and an online marketing knowledge,' Fortunini says. 'Trying to analyse my professional path like a 'web site performance' has been hard, but helpful to get an objective point of view about current achievements and future goals.'
Under his 'Experience' section, you can click on the different positions he's held on the left-hand side, which will then allow you to see more details about the projects he's worked on and the skills he developed in each position.
Weihs's resume stands out from the crowd thanks to its vintage, historical look.
'I wanted to have fun creating a resume that was different from everyone else,' she says. 'I love historically inspired design. For me, it's just a lot of fun to look to the past for ideas.'
She applied to her current place of employment using this resume, and immediately saw results. 'My current employer quite liked the resume,' she says.
Mundon created this resume for his friend, but received so much feedback from his design that he decided to launch The Whole Orange, a creative design company that does design work and creates creative resumes, business, and web sites for job hunters.
He tells us that even if resumes are creative, they still need to be job-specific: 'You're not out there to get any job.' He says that employers need to be able to find your past work experiences immediately.
And it worked.
'This particular resume did get him the job (he wanted),' Mundon says. '(A resume's) design is much more important than how 'pretty' it is; the overall goal is to get these people a job. If the most beautiful resume doesn't get our client an interview, then it's worthless.'
This resume was designed for his career in music. 'With Jefferey's resume, I wanted the viewer to know he's in the music business, know that he works hard, showcase his image in a creative way, and most importantly, display his experience,' says Mundon.
'I really wanted to create a resume that was different,' says Stapley when asked about his inspiration. 'Something that was memorable when it came across a desk, which was perhaps littered with resumes that all looked the same. A resume can be so much more than a biographical 'humdrum' of skill-sets, education, and accomplishments.'
Stapley's resume landed him a job as creative director at iFit Fitness Technology, one of the world's largest fitness companies. 'I love where I am, who I work with, and what I do,' he says.
Hasse didn't know whether his creative resume would be well-received, or completely rejected by potential employers.
'I designed it back in college (a few) years ago to try and stand out from everyone else applying for graphic design jobs,' he says. 'It was kind of a risk because it was before the infographics got popular.'
But Hasse's worries were premature. 'I got a lot of immediate attention (from my resume) and it continued to spread across the Internet. Overall I got a lot of job offers and interest from employers, and I would say it's even a great success.'
We would say so, too. Hass now works as an art director at Factory Design Labs in Denver, Colorado.
Anderson's resume was born out of an epiphany. 'It occurred to me one day that a resume is just tagged temporal data, and that if I treated it as such, I could convey loads more information,' he says.
The resume is a creative and more colourful take on a standard display of data.
'I have had a few job offers, but I only really took one, as a graphic design chair at a small school in Pennsylvania, and shot portfolio photos for students from a few programs,' Anderson says.
Michael is now working in his family's business, but his resume still draws a lot of attention online.
Sabatini is an Italian graphic designer born and raised in Italy. He is currently based in Florence and focuses on digital art and typography.
Sabatini created his resume in response to a question. 'Why (does) the curriculum (vitae) have to be displayed in an ugly and boring version?' he asked. 'Especially if your work is to make things nice and (viewers) curious.'
He designed several versions of this resume in multiple colours while maintaining the same brand, and it gained him a lot of attention on the internet.
'More than I expected,' he says. 'And not just from the ones I've sent (to employers), but also from people (who have) seen it on my portfolio and found it interesting.'
Ramilo is currently a senior graphic designer and tells us that she wanted to show in her resume that she's always loved to doodle, as long as she has a ballpen and paper, 'whether it's a ticket, a tissue paper, or any kind of paper as long as (she) can write on it.'
'I posted it my deviantart account to showcase my design, and I was surprised when I received lots of messages in my personal email and even in my Facebook account from people around the world telling me that they saw my creative resume and how they liked it,' she says.
This sweet resume, from a marketing professional named Nicholas, hit the first page of Reddit after a friend posted it. According to the original poster, Nick got the job he was applying for.
Each bar cost about $US2 to custom produce, and it's a Nestle crunch bar, in case you were wondering.
Leonardi, who has had past jobs at AOL and Industry Next and now works at Fox News, built a side scrolling interactive resume reminiscent of games like Mario.
A series of levels run through his skills, qualifications, and experience.
Dubost's page, which you can view here, went viral and racked up 1.5 million views over the course of his job search, and eventually got him 150 job offers and finally a job as a tech product manager at rapidly growing New York startup Birchbox.
The instantly recognisable format and the depth of detail (there's everything from product dimensions to reviews from past employers) helped make it a hit and get him exactly the kind of job he'd hoped for.
Gandhi is a young Georgia Tech graduate and fan of Google who modelled his resume after the Google's iconic style and search results. It worked pretty well, getting him an interview with the famously selective company.
It ended up being for a marketing rather than a design job, which wasn't a great fit, but the creative resume still helped land interviews elsewhere. Gandhi is now a product designer at Magento in Los Angeles. You can find his personal site here.
