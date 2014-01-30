The 16 Most Creative Resumes We've Seen

In a still-sluggish job market, for many people job hunting can be a frustrating series of nos and non-responses.

To combat that, many job seekers with coding and design experience go to extreme creative lengths to stand out and demonstrate their skills in a tangible way.

From designing a personal Amazon page complete with reviews to making a candy bar wrapper to showcase job skills, here are some of the most creative resumes we’ve ever seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.