These easy DIY costumes will make you seem super creative

A clever homemade costume is ideal on Halloween — but it can be tough to think of something that hasn’t been done to death.

Luckily, costume-makers from years past have shared their own cheap, easy, DIY costume ideas on social media.

We rounded up the best DIY outfits sure to please a crowd with minimal effort. Scroll down for Halloween inspiration.

Illusion costumes are a creative way to make your friends laugh. This 'Royal Baby' rendition from Redditor /u/therealfreshy is spot-on. therealfreshy/Imgur Source. Taking inspiration from a kitchen staple, 'Morton Salt Girl' is a unique but easy costume to pull off. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/u3X-xLLAt5/embed/ Width: 800px This recreation of an absurdly long receipt from CVS is great inspiration for spin-offs. All you need is a local printing store. hangintough/Imgur Source. Another straightforward plan is going as a bunch of grapes. Everyone loves grapes! You just need a purple outfit, balloons, and what we assume is a box of safety pins. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/u3EcXzAt1Z/embed/ Width: 800px Two years ago, this cosplay of an 'Inflatable Wacky Waving Tube Man' made the circuit on YouTube. With some crafting skills, this one is sure to make your friends laugh all night. RAW Embed Source. Red plaid shirts are an essential part of fall fashion. Pair the top with some blue jeans, and grab a roll of paper towels for an easy 'Brawny Man' costume. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/u5xfM0LI25/embed/ Width: 800px If you're dying to use a hot-glue gun, this fashion blogger can help transform you into a cutesy gumball machine. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uvnIFPq14D/embed/ Width: 800px Source. With the news of a 'Zoolander' sequel coming, a smart choice this year would be a quick Derek Zoolander get-up. It only requires some makeup, a head scarf, and your best 'Blue Steel' impression. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/u3ni3xFBD8/embed/ Width: 800px Another easy makeup-based costume is iconic artist Frieda Kahlo. Fake flowers, a shawl, and a little eyebrow sprucing are all you need. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zKo8FZm6gg/embed/ Width: 800px For an '80s throwback, pairing a Bob Ross lookalike with a painting is clever and nostalgic costume. Anyone who watched PBS growing up will gush over this one. Imgur Source. Recreate your elementary school pictures with this clever DIY background. JennZoladz/Imgur Source with a tutorial. 2015 has been the year of the minion, but don't forget about Gru -- the minion leader in 'Despicable Me.' This is an easy one to re-create if you aren't afraid to wear leggings. Tech Insider/Getty Business Insider's John Toomey won a costume contest last year with his perfect Gru impression.

