Creationist Wagers $10,000 That No One Can Prove Genesis Wrong

Wikimedia CommonsAdam & EveA California creationist is challenging anyone to disprove the literal interpretation of the book of Genesis, Amanda Holpuch of the Guardian reports.



The wager is $10,000, the arena is a minitrial (featuring a bailiff and a court reporter along with the judge), and the rules state that evidence must be “objective, valid, reliable and calibrated.”

“They [evolutionists] are not stupid people, they are bright, but they are bright enough to know there is no scientific evidence they can give in a minitrial,” Dr. Joseph Mastropaolo, who has a PhD in kinesiology and taught biomechanics and physiology at a California University for more than 25 years, told The Guardian. “It turns out that there is nothing in the universe [that] is evolving — everything is devolving, everything is going in the opposite direction.”

In June a Gallup poll found that 46 per cent of Americans believe the literal interpretation of Genesis i.e. that God created humans in their present form within the last 10,000 years without the benefit of evolution.

Substantial scientific evidence suggests that humans evolved over millions of years.

Here are the rules:

The non-literal Genesis advocate puts $10,000 in escrow with the judge. The literal Genesis advocate and contributing writer for the Creation Science Hall of Fame, Joseph Mastropaolo, puts $10,000 in escrow with the judge. If the non-literal Genesis advocate proves that science contradicts the literal reading of Genesis, then the non-literal Genesis advocate is awarded the $20,000. If the literal Genesis advocate proves that science indicates the literal reading of Genesis, then the literal Genesis advocate is awarded the $20,000. Evidence must be scientific, that is, objective, valid, reliable and calibrated. The preponderance of evidence prevails. At the end of the trial, the judge hands the prevailing party both checks. The judge is a superior court judge. The venue is a courthouse. Court costs will be paid by the prevailing party.

