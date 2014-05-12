This Stunning Creation Sequence Is The Best Part Of 'Noah'

There’s a beautiful sequence in “Noah” that presents Creation in scientific terms, treating Biblical concepts metaphorically, with only a few revisions to fit everything together.

The scene was recently posted to YouTube by director Darren Aronofsky’s production company, Protozoa Pictures, and we recommend everyone check it out below.

First a few highlights. Noah’s account of God saying, “Let there be light,” is naturally paired with a visualisation of the big bang.

On the second day, when God is said to have created heaven, Aronofsky shows cosmic expansion and the formation of galaxies.

Aronofsky flips the order of the Biblical third and fourth days, so the creation of the sun and the moon comes before the creation of land, sea, and vegetation. Here’s Aronofsky’s third day:

And here’s his fourth day:

On the fifth day come fish and birds:

On the sixth day come land animals including man. Aronofsky shows this with a stunning montage of evolution from fish to ape, with the final step to man implied but not shown directly.

