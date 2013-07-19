How To Create A Billion-Dollar Mobile Company

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

If you don’t have a mobile presence, you should definitely get one.



Mobile development is still relatively new, though there are a handful of already-successful mobile startups out there, Bubba Muraka, a former Facebook employee and partner at VC firm DFG, writes on his blog.

Think Waze, the crowdsourced navigation startup that sold to Google, and Instagram.

While at Facebook, Muraka helped launch Facebook Home and handled a ton of issues related to Facebook on Android.

With vast experience in mobile, Muraka has realised some untapped opportunities in the space.

There’s a lot of opportunity in mobile when it comes to content creation, true multitasking, transactions, subscription services, and more. Muraka also expects there to be a wave of tablet-first companies.

“The industry talks about smartphones and tablets as both being ‘mobile’ devices instead of seeing them as two very different beasts. This is starting to change and I’m excited to see the wave of companies that are “tablet first” – but please don’t let that become a mindless mantra!” he writes.

Head on over to Muraka’s blog to read the full post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.