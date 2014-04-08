These 13 Gorgeous Workspaces Will Convince You To Ditch The Office And Work From Home

With high-speed Internet and an onslaught of new products geared towards making telecommuting more seamless, working from home is becoming more common.
Last year’s annual survey by the Society for Human Resource Management found a greater increase in the number of companies planning to offer telecommuting in 2014 than those offering just about any other new benefit.
But for many people, working from home means hanging out in your pyjamas at your cluttered kitchen table.
It doesn’t have to be that way! Pinterest tipped us off that its social sharing site is a hotbed of beautiful home offices, so we decided to check it out and share some of our favourites.
Restoration Hardware makes amazing aluminium box offices that you can close up when you're done for the day.
Because you likely spend a majority of your day sitting at your desk, you need a comfortable chair. Working from home lets you choose from funkier options.
One of the best parts about having a home office is the ability to get creative with your space. This person uses an old bed spring to stay organised and inspired.
Depending on your job, you should make sure that your home office feels professional enough to bring business in guests.
Working at a traditional desk won't necessarily make you more productive, so feel free to switch it up.
