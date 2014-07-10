There's A New, Super-Easy Way To Send GIFs Over iMessage

There’s a new app called Ultratext that lets you easily create and send GIFs, and it even plays nicely with your iPhone’s default messaging app, iMessage.

There are other apps out there to create GIFs, and it’s already possible to send GIFs through iMessage, but Ultratext just makes the whole process a lot more efficient.

Here’s how it works.

If you have an iPhone, you can download Ultratext for free here. (Thanks to TechCrunch for first noticing the app.)

To create the GIF, you’ll need to open up the Ultratext app and start typing.

We decided to create a GIF that said “Star Wars.”

Ultratext will choose a default background and font colour for the GIF, but you can change that by selecting the colour wheel option.

Ultratext has some helpful prompts to guide you along. You can make longer GIFs by simply typing more words.

Once you’ve customised the colour of each part of your GIF, you just tap “return” on your iPhone’s keyboard to see the finished product.

Most people will want to send the GIF as a text message, but there’s also options to upload it to Instagram or email it.

Ultratext currently includes a pestery tag at the end of text with a Ultratext download link, but it’s easy to delete it. According to TechCrunch, Ultratext’s developers are planning on allowing users to pay a flat $US1 fee to remove the tag permanently.

More ambitious users can also add a photo to their GIF, which overlays a given word over a photo from you library. To access the feature, just tap the camera icon when typing out your message.

You can send an Ultratext to anyone, regardless if they use Ultratext.

Here’s what it looks like when you receive an Ultratext.

Unfortunately, you can’t view the full animated GIF from your lock screen, but it does show you the first “frame” or word from your GIF.

