Create custom professional email signatures with WiseStamp [95% off]

Your email signature can leave a lasting impression on a colleague or superior.

So you’ll want to create a custom professional email signature using WiseStamp.

WiseStamp comes with many professional-style templates and examples to help you choose the perfect signature.

You’ll be able to add necessary information including contact information, company name, title, and photo. You can also customise the theme colour and shape of your signature.

Additionally, WiseStamp allows you to create multiple professional email signatures catered to specific audiences. It also lets you add social profiles (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and more), and lets you promote your latest tweet, Facebook post, or Youtube video in your signature.

It easily integrates with Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Inbox by Gmail, Google Apps, and Office 365.

WiseStamp email signature: lifetime subscription: $US500 $US25 [95% off]

