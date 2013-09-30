Here's How To Create Custom Vibration Patterns To Use As Ringtones In IOS 7

Each day we use iOS 7, we find more reasons to love it.

Sure, it’s been a big change. But the cool tricks make up for the learning curve.

Did you know that with iOS 7 you can create customised vibration patterns and use them as ringtones?

Here’s how:

Go into “Settings” and tap “Sounds”:

Choose “Ringtone” to customise the vibration for your ringtone:

Tap “Vibration”:

Then, “Create New Vibration”:

Tap your finger on the screen in whatever pattern you choose:

Once you’re done, you can click “Play” to test out your creation. Then “Save” it to make it your custom vibration tone:

