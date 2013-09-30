Here's How To Create Custom Vibration Patterns To Use As Ringtones In IOS 7

Each day we use iOS 7, we find more reasons to love it.
Sure, it’s been a big change. But the cool tricks make up for the learning curve.
Did you know that with iOS 7 you can create customised vibration patterns and use them as ringtones?
Here’s how:
Go into “Settings” and tap “Sounds”:
Choose “Ringtone” to customise the vibration for your ringtone:
Tap “Vibration”:
Then, “Create New Vibration”:
Tap your finger on the screen in whatever pattern you choose:
Once you’re done, you can click “Play” to test out your creation. Then “Save” it to make it your custom vibration tone:
