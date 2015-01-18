How To Create A Killer Portfolio That Could Land You Your Dream Job

Sometimes a one-page résumé just isn’t enough to showcase all you have to offer.

That’s why, according to ThePaperWorker, physical portfolios are making a comeback.

The team at ThePaperWorker, a custom packaging and signage company, just released a detailed infographic filled with tips on putting together a killer portfolio:

