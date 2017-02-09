You can now create a Domino's wedding registry to convince your guests to buy you pizza

If silverware and wedding china isn’t exactly your style, Domino’s has got your back.

On Wednesday, the fast food pizza chain launched Domino’s Wedding Registry where wedding guests can browse Domino’s menu items that a betrothed couple requests in advance.

Options range from catering the bachelorette party for $60, to a $15 “Married by Chill” pizza, described as “#tbt to when we got married, #nbd just like the best day of our lives.”

“We hear often from customers that Domino’s was a part of their big day, from proposals to after-hours meals at their wedding,” Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “We wanted to make it easier for people to ask for and receive something that they will really use.”

While a wedding registry is certainly a new way to sell pizza, the online aspect should come as no surprise. More than half of Domino’s sales are now through digital channels, and the company has become well known for tech-savvy stunts like drone delivery in New Zealand and zero-click mobile app ordering.

