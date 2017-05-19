A frightening infection that only used to live in hospitals has now spread to the general public

CRE (carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae) bacteria are bacteria that normally live in our intestines, but can cause fatal infections if they spread to other parts of our bodies.

In the past, CRE infections have mainly occurred during invasive procedures in hospitals, but in December 2016, six cases were reported in Colorado — and none of the patients had been to a hospital in the past year.

Experts are worried that CRE could become a superbug, which would be an urgent threat in the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.