The 10 Craziest Phone Cases We've Ever Seen

Smartphones are more popular than ever, and it’s never been easier to find a phone case that matches your personality.
While most people buy cases to protect their devices from falls and scratches, that’s old news. Cases nowadays can do far more.
From phone cases that protect you with built-in tasers and pepper spray to creepy cases that make it look like a giant Isopod is latched onto your head, you can now choose between the practical, uncanny, and downright weird when you’re picking out a case.
The Yellow Jacket case ($149) bundles a detachable stun gun to your iPhone, keeping both you and your phone safe. You don't have to worry about accidental shocks thanks to a swiveling electrode cap, and you need to push both triggers at the same time for the stun gun to work.
The Task One G3 ($99) gives you access to 22 stainless steel tools at a moment's notice. There's blades, pliers, Allen wrenches, wire strippers, screwdrivers, and a ruler -- just to name a few.
Walk around with an Isopod latched onto your phone with the Japanese Isopod case by Rhubarb Gusokumushi
Definitely one of the creepiest iPhone cases we've ever seen, this Japanese-made Isopod case only saw a production run of 500 units. The silver version is $US80, and the gold version costs $US120, according to The Verge.
(via ItMedia)
The Lunecase ($49) converts your phone's electromagnetic waves into energy, so it doesn't take any power from your phone. The case can actually sense incoming calls and messages before they pop up on your screen, and you can see your notifications first with the Lunecase's rear light.
The Flir One ($349) uses an infared camera to let you see thermal images with your iPhone 5 or iPhone 5S. The case can help you see where the water stops flowing in the pipes of a clogged sink, or you can use it when camping to check when the coals from your campfire have cooled.
Who doesn't want to live a life of opulence by talking into a perfume bottle? Dressier's flashy perfume bottle case ($10.99) for the iPhone 5S is 'created from the good materials to protect your phone in style' and even includes a chain.
The Prong PWR Case ($65) features integrated power prongs so you never have to worry about forgetting your charging cable. When you're not charging, the prongs fold outwards to stow away in the rear of the battery pack.
There are plenty of phone cases that can open bottles, but the Opena ($19.95) features a slim design that hides your bottle opener until you need it.
