20 Creepy Vintage Ads Featuring Children

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, kids were used to promote cigarettes, firearms, drugs and much more.



Many of the ads — which feature things like cellophane-wrapped infants and gun-toting toddlers — seem irresponsible and creepy.

These ads of yesteryear have to be embarrassing for some of the big name companies that did it — General Electric, Philip Morris and Mattel all had some strange ads with kids.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.