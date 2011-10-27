20 Creepy Vintage Ads Featuring Children

Kim Bhasin
vintage ad loves

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, kids were used to promote cigarettes, firearms, drugs and much more.

Many of the ads — which feature things like cellophane-wrapped infants and gun-toting toddlers — seem irresponsible and creepy.

These ads of yesteryear have to be embarrassing for some of the big name companies that did it — General Electric, Philip Morris and Mattel all had some strange ads with kids.

Lloyd Manufacturing Co. -- Cocaine toothache drops (1885)

Pears -- Soap (1890s)

Grove's -- Tonic (1890s)

Ayer's -- Cathartic pills (1890s)

Rainier -- Beer (1905)

Gillette -- Safety razor (1905)

Iver Johnson -- Revolvers (1913)

GE -- Sun Lamp (1941)

Camel -- Cigarettes (1946)

Douglas -- Aircraft (1949)

Lane Bryant -- Clothing (1950s)

General Foods -- Sanka Decaf Coffee (1951)

Philip Morris -- Marlboro Cigarettes (1951)

DuPont -- Cellophane (1954)

7-Up -- Soda (1956)

Philip Morris -- Cigarettes (1956)

General Mills -- Trix Cereal (1957)

The Distillers Company -- Distaval sedatives (1960)

Mattel -- M16 Marauder toy (1967)

Love's Cosmetics -- Baby Soft lotion (1974)

BONUS: Young Fritz -- Cigar box label

