20 Creepy Vintage Ads Featuring Children

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, kids were used to promote cigarettes, firearms, drugs and much more.
Many of the ads — which feature things like cellophane-wrapped infants and gun-toting toddlers — seem irresponsible and creepy.
These ads of yesteryear have to be embarrassing for some of the big name companies that did it — General Electric, Philip Morris and Mattel all had some strange ads with kids.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.