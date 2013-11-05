Here's Insane Footage From When Two Aeroplanes Crashed Into Each Other And Everyone Survived

Michael Kelley

On Sunday two planeloads of skydivers had to bail from their aircraft when the planes collided midair during a routine jump.

“We were just a few seconds away from having a normal skydive when the trail plane came over the top of the lead aircraft and came down on top of it,” skydiving instructor Mike Robinson told Associated Press. “It turned into a big flash fireball, and the wing separated.”

None of the nine skydivers or two pilots sustained serious injury.

Here’s are a few screenshots of that terrifying moment from a video obtained by NBC News:

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 8.21.18 AM
Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 8.23.51 AM

Divers preparing to jump: The moments before impact: The moments after impact as the instructors are tossed around:

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 8.25.40 AM

NBC

The explosion and the skydivers’ exit:

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 8.23.29 AM

One pilot used his emergency parachute to arrive on land safely while the other
managed to land the second plane, even though it had a damaged propeller and wing:

Screen Shot 2013 11 05 at 8.29.38 AM

Here’s the full report from NBC’s
Anne Thompson:
Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.