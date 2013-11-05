Here's Insane Footage From When Two Aeroplanes Crashed Into Each Other And Everyone Survived

On Sunday two planeloads of skydivers had to bail from their aircraft when the planes collided midair during a routine jump.

“We were just a few seconds away from having a normal skydive when the trail plane came over the top of the lead aircraft and came down on top of it,” skydiving instructor Mike Robinson told Associated Press. “It turned into a big flash fireball, and the wing separated.”

None of the nine skydivers or two pilots sustained serious injury.

Here’s are a few screenshots of that terrifying moment from a video obtained by NBC News:

Divers preparing to jump: The moments before impact: The moments after impact as the instructors are tossed around:

NBC

The explosion and the skydivers’ exit:

One pilot used his emergency parachute to arrive on land safely while the other

managed to land the second plane, even though it had a damaged propeller and wing:

Here’s the full report from NBC’s

Anne Thompson:

