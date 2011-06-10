Insane Video Of People Flying In Wingsuits Below The Treetops

Ever wonder what it would be like to fly like a bird?



Well, this is probably the closest anyone has ever gotten.

These wingsuit pilots streak down mountainsides, through canyons, and even below the treetops. Not much room for error, but it must be absolutely thrilling. (via Wired.com)

WANT MORE? Click here for 8 INSANE Videos Of People Flying In Wingsuits >>

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.